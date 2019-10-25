Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn compares criticism of Pope Francis, St. Paul VI

October 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I am old enough to have memories of the pontificate of St. Paul VI and the critiques he received are very similar to those Pope Francis receives: one one side, he is the ‘destructor’ of the Church; for others, he was the impediment of progress of the Church, and he in the middle was simply the Pope,” the archbishop of Vienna said in an interview. The prelate also discussed the threat that colonialism has posed to indigenous peoples.

