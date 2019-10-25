Catholic World News

Papal message to World Water Summit

October 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “hopes that the most marginalized members of the human family will be the first to benefit from improvements in sustainable supplies of the most cherished gift of water,” the Vatican Secretary of State said in a message to Hungary’s president for the Budapest Water Summit.

