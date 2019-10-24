Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarchate expresses solidarity with Iraqi protestors

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the first time for the Iraqi people, since 2003, to express their peacefulness away from politicization, breaking sectarian barriers and emphasizing their Iraqi national identity,” the patriarchate said in statement expressing “solidarity with our people, sensing their pain, realizing their aspiration for a better future”.

