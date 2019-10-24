Catholic World News

Pope appeals for dialogue in Chile

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I hope that, putting an end to the violent demonstrations, through dialogue an effort will be made to find solutions to the crisis and to deal with the difficulties that have generated it, for the benefit of the entire population,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his October 23 general audience.

