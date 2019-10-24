Catholic World News

EU bishops discuss ecology

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The EU is among the powers—if I can call it a power—one of the political entities that takes the environmental question seriously and wants to act upon it,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union.

