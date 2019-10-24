Catholic World News

Bankruptcy court approves Minnesota diocese’s $39M settlement with abuse victims

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The diocese, all its parishes, and several other Catholic entities in the region will together contribute approximately $10 million, with the rest of the settlement being funded by insurance,” according to the diocese.

