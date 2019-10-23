Catholic World News

Key figure at Synod reveals woman already presiding at liturgies

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Erwin Kräutler, reportedly the main author of the working document for the Amazon Synod, has revealed that in the Brazilian diocese he headed before his retirement, women are already presiding at Liturgies of the Word and delivering homilies.

