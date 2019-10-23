Catholic World News

Hong Kong bishops call for independent inquiry into police violence

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Lord touch the heart of our government officials to respond to the public by setting up an independent commission of inquiry, so that the society can embark on the journey of reconciliation through the finding of the truth,” said Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha, who also called on the faithful to pray the Rosary during the month of October.

