In Bangladesh, priest baptizes half of village’s families on single day

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 159 million(map) is 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Bangladesh in 2017.

