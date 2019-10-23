Catholic World News

In lenghty address, Vatican Secretary of State calls for ‘effective multilateralism’

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for the Eradication of Poverty, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion” was the title of Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s recent address to the UN General Assembly.

