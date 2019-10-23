Catholic World News

Influential Jesuit editor sees prophecy as synod’s key theme

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, said that “the preemptive attacks aimed at the Synod, dressed up as a fundamentalist religiosity, come from groups that protect political-economic interests.” He added, “An authentically Catholic response must be given to the request of the Amazon communities to adapt the liturgy by valuing the original cosmo-vision, traditions, symbols, and rites that include transcendent, community, and ecological dimensions.”

