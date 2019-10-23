Catholic World News

Themes of synod press briefing: networking, responsibility, climate change

October 23, 2019

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Europe, America, China, and Japan must change lifestyles,” said Bishop Karel Martinus Choennie of Paramaribo, Suriname (map), at the October 22 press briefing (video).

