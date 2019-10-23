Catholic World News

Nearly 200 Russian Orthodox priests sign open letter criticizing Putin regime

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I was very depressed by the severe prison sentences, but even more so by the mere thought that the Church could remain silent on this matter,” said one priest.

