Syrians flee to Iraq as cease-fire set to expire

October 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey attacked northeastern Syria on October 9 after President Donald Trump withdraw American troops from the area. Many Syrians “expressed fear over the Turkish bombing campaign, while others, particularly religious minorities such as the Christians and Yazidis, were frightened by Syrian Islamist militants employed by the Turkish military on the ground,” according to the report.

