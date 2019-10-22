Catholic World News

Vatican publishes excerpts of Pope’s new book on prayer

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has written the foreword to the new work, entitled “Prayer.”

