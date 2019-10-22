Catholic World News

Mexican bishops call for peace, conversion amid growing violence

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Mexican security forces were “outgunned in a ferocious shootout with cartel henchmen” in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state—the third such gun battle in less than a week, the Associated Press reported.

