Chile’s bishops condemn violence, urge leaders to listen to those facing economic challenges

October 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Iglesia.cl (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: The Chilean president deployed over 10,000 soldiers and police officers in the nation’s capital as his government faced violent protests.

