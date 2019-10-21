Action Alert!
Catholic World News

US missionary bishop calls for ‘preferential option for the Amazon’

October 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We have to say that this destruction of the Amazon and the violence against its peoples and defenders has to stop,” said Bishop Robert Flock of San Ignacio de Velasco, Bolivia. “The Church sides with them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

