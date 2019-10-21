Catholic World News
‘Go and show love to everyone, because your life is a precious mission,’ Pope preaches on World Mission Sunday
October 21, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: On October 20, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet) for World Mission Sunday, within the extraordinary missionary month.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
