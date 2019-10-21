Catholic World News

Reports of small working groups presented at synod

October 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Among the many themes of the reports of the working groups are “a Church for the poor and against all forms of violence,” a proposed International Ecclesial Observatory on Human Rights, “Church not an NGO [non-governmental organization], more ecumenical dialogue,” “ministries, laity and rejection of clericalism,” “women and the diaconate,” and the priestly ordination of married men “of good reputation, preferably indigenous chosen by the communities of origin, but under specific conditions.”

