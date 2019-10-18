Catholic World News

Bishop advocates reconciliation commission in Guinea-Bissau

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José Camnate Na Bissing of Bissau has recommended the establishment of a reconciliation committee to address ethnic conflicts in Guinea-Bissau. “Why do some of our Guinean brothers not want to believe in the power of forgiveness?” he asked.

