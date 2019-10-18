Catholic World News

Multiple new abuse claims lodged against McCarrick

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been accused of molesting at least seven underage boys over a period of years, the Washington Post reports.

