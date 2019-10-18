Catholic World News

Australia to amend religious freedom legislation to consider health facilities

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: ““This bill would provide important protection against discrimination on the grounds of religious belief or activity and a positive protection of our freedom to act in accordance with our religious faith, but excludes vital parts of the work of the Church,” said Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne.

