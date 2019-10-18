Catholic World News

Financial Times examines ‘Vatican’s money trail to prime London property’

October 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Financial Times

CWN Editor's Note: Domenico Giani, the head of the Vatican Gendarmerie, resigned recently in the wake of a stunning October 1 raid on the offices of the Vatican Secretariat of State and the Financial Information Authority.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!