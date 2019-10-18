Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop insists that the Amazon’s indigenous people can understand celibacy

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s not the indigenous culture that finds insurmountable difficulties in understanding celibacy,” said Bishop José Luis Azcona, who led an Amazonian diocese for nearly 30 years. “For many reasons, there has been a transmission of the faith that was not transformed into culture, a faith that was not completely received, not thought out completely, not lived faithfully.”

