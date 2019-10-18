Catholic World News

Caritas works to help Syrians displaced by Turkish bombings

October 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Hundreds of thousands of people have escaped,” said a spokesman for the Catholic aid agency Caritas Syria. “They need water where they have fled.”

