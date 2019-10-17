Catholic World News

Drug trafficking has ‘permeated our country’s institutions,’ Honduran bishops say

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is on trial in the United States.

