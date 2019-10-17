Catholic World News

Franciscan, Maryknoll organizations’ members among those arrested at Capitol refugee protest

October 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “To arbitrarily restrict tens of thousands of people from seeking safety would be to forsake our nation’s values of compassion, hospitality and welcome,” said Susan Gunn, director of the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns, who was among those arrested.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!