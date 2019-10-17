Catholic World News

Controversial feminine image at synod resprents life, leading Vatican official says

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The wooden figure of a [nude] pregnant woman has been described as both a Marian image and as a traditional indigenous religious symbol of the goddess Pachamama, or Mother Earth,” according to the report. Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, said that the image “represents life through a woman,” though he added this was merely his personal opinion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

