Pope Francis lauds St. John Paul II, St. Luke

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us give thanks to the Lord for all the good that has been done in the Church, in the world and in human hearts through the words of John Paul II, his works and his holiness,” Pope Francis said on October 16, the anniversary of the saint’s election to the papacy in 1978. Pope Francis also described St. Luke, whose feast day is October 18, as “the evangelist who best reveals the heart of Jesus and His mercy.”

