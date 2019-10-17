Catholic World News

Vatican employees sad, surprised, dispirited by security chief’s departure

October 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Domenico Giani, the head of the Vatican Gendarmerie, recently resigned following a stunning October 1 raid on the offices of the Vatican Secretariat of State and the Financial Information Authority.

