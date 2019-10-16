Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell’s lawyers urge high court to accept appeal

October 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for Cardinal George Pell have renewed their bid to have the cardinal’s sex-abuse conviction reviewed by Australia’s highest court. Answering a motion from prosecutors, who had opposed the appeal, the cardinal’s legal team insisted that an appeals court had made a legal error by acting as if the cardinal was required to prove his innocence, rather than forcing prosecutors to prove his guilt.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!