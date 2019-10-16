Catholic World News

‘Night will be no more’: El Paso bishop reflects on racism and white supremacy

October 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the 2019 El Paso shooting, Bishop Mark Seitz writes, “I have decided to write this letter on the theme of racism and white supremacy to reflect together on the evil that robbed us of 22 lives.” The four parts of his pastoral letter are entitled “This is Racism,” “‘Heart-Sick’: The Legacy of Hate and White Supremacy on the Border,” “He Took the Form of a Slave,” and “They Threatened Us with Resurrection.”

