Synod participants discuss permanent episcopal Pan-Amazonian structure

October 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the Vatican’s summary of the October 15 morning synod discussions, the synod fathers also discussed an “Observatory for Human Rights and Protection of the Amazon,” inculturation and education, missionary commitment and the witness of the martyrs, “the ecumenical challenge,” “the response of the Eucharist,” and “women in ministry, following the example of antiquity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

