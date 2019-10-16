Catholic World News

On World Food Day, Pope Francis calls for ‘conversion in our way of living and acting’

October 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are in fact witnessing how food is ceasing to be a means of subsistence and turning into an avenue of personal destruction,” the Pontiff wrote in his message for World Food Day (October 16). “820 million of the world’s people suffer from hunger, while almost 700 million are overweight, victims of improper dietary habits … Our first concern should always be the human person: concrete men, women and children, especially those who lack daily food.”

