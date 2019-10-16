Catholic World News

Study ‘definitively refutes the idea that being gay is an innate condition’

October 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Public Discourse

CWN Editor's Note: Father Paul Sullins, research professor of sociology at the Catholic University of America, discusses a landmark study published in the journal Science.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!