Catholic World News

New head named for Vatican Gendarmerie

October 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti has been named director of the Vatican Gendarmerie, replacing Domenico Giani, who resigned under pressure yesterday. Broccoletti, who has worked on the Vatican’s internal network and internet security since 1999, had been named deputy commander of the Gendarmerie, and second in command under Giani, last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!