Cardinal Sarah: To oppose the Pope is to be outside the Church

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Whoever is against the Pope is, ipso facto, outside the Church,” the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments said in an interview with an Italian newspaper. “Those who place me in opposition to the Holy Father cannot present a single word of mine, a single phrase or a single attitude of mine to support their absurd—and I would say, diabolical—affirmation.”

