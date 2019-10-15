Catholic World News

Amid Brexit, Church in Europe navigates competing perspectives over the future

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church’s voice will clearly be crucial in the years ahead — it’s already being canvassed on all sides, and this can only increase,” said the spokesman for Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the president of COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU). “But it has to serve as a moderator, avoiding identification with left or right, and discerning what that Church voice should say between all the different conservative and liberal tendencies.”

