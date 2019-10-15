Catholic World News

4th lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by former bishop

October 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Albany Times Union

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Howard Hubbard, now 80, was bishop of Albany (NY) from 1977 to 2014. “I adamantly deny each of the allegations, including the most recent one,” the prelate responded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!