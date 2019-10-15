Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: We must help the Amazon’s people ‘open up to modernity’

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We must help them open up to modernity, to innovation, to development, “ said Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. “The people of Amazonia must not be left behind … I suspect that mobile phones are there. How do they charge them?”

