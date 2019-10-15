Catholic World News

Bishop, at synod press briefing, affirms Vatican’s respect for Brazil’s sovereignty

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, added that a meeting between the Vatican’s Secretary of State and Brazil’s vice president had “no influence on the synod.”

