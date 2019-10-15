Catholic World News

Journalist analyzes Amazon synod’s working groups

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The economist Jeffrey Sachs, known to be a population control advocate..., is a special invitee and a member of Spanish group A,” Edward Pentin writes. “German climatologist Hans Schellnhuber, an atheist..., is in Spanish group E.”

