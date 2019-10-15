Catholic World News

Pope greets Italy’s national soccer team following visit to Vatican children’s hospital

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “You were with the children [of the Bambino Gesù Hospital]—I know—and there emerged that tenderness that we all have, but that very often we hide, it is hidden inside,” Pope Francis said. “But tenderness always comes out when faced with a child, doesn’t it?”

