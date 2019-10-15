Catholic World News

‘Neglected and abandoned by this world’: Syriac Catholic patriarch pleads for peace in northeastern Syria

October 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We Christians of the East are neglected and abandoned by this world, which searches for its immediate material interests,” Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan preached as Turkish forces advanced in Syria. “We know that those who will pay the price are particularly innocent, especially Christians who cannot defend themselves, while Christians believe that the world around them, especially the powerful, exploits them and does not think of them, as if they are the scum of this world.”

