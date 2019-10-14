Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox recognize new Ukrainian Orthodox body

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox Church has given its recognition to the newly independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church (UAOC) was recognized in January by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople. But the Russian Orthodox Church has adamantly opposed recognition of the new body, supporting the continued authority of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Moscow Patriarchate.

