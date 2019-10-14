Catholic World News

Mexico City’s cardinal sees integral ecology as Church’s response to the cry of the poor

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Mexico City’s archbishop since 2018, spoke at the synod press briefing on October 11. Other participants in the press briefing discussed ecological sins, slavery, women’s participation in the synod, and the desire for the Word of God.

