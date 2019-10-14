Mexico City’s cardinal sees integral ecology as Church’s response to the cry of the poor
October 14, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Mexico City’s archbishop since 2018, spoke at the synod press briefing on October 11. Other participants in the press briefing discussed ecological sins, slavery, women’s participation in the synod, and the desire for the Word of God.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 7:13 AM ET USA
From the cited article: "Archbishop Pedro went on to speak of what he called 'ecological sins'. They may be something new, he said, but we need to start confessing them." Is it sinful to use recyclable plastic water bottles because distilled water is not sold in renewable containers? Is it sinful to breath because breathing produces CO2? Is it sinful to eat at a restaurant because a natural gas stove produces CO2? Is it sinful to drive an electric car if the power company burns fossil fuels?