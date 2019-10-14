Catholic World News

Synod press briefing: bishops speak of challenge of understanding Church discipline

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Adriano Ciocca Vasino (Brazil) said that the traditional seminary is not sufficient; Bishop Rafael Cob Garcia (Ecuador) added that in the Amazon basin, there is a “difficulty understanding disciplinary norms of the Catholic Church, including celibacy.”

