Synod fathers discuss women deacons, ordination of married men to priesthood

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It was also suggested that the Synod could lay the foundation for this new step forward in faith in the Holy Spirit which must be stronger than the fear of making a mistake,” the Vatican said in its synopsis of synod discussions on October 12.

