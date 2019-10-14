Catholic World News

Fostering an abiding sacramental presence in Amazon is key synod theme, San Diego bishop says

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego as a participant in the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region.

